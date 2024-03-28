 MVA undecided over support to Shetti in Hatkanangle - Hindustan Times
MVA undecided over support to Shetti in Hatkanangle

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Mar 28, 2024 08:20 AM IST

Raju Shetti, the president of the Swabhimani Paksha will contest the Hatkanangle Lok Sabha constituency with or without the support of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). However, after meeting Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, the former MP Shetti said he hopes to get MVA’s support against Shiv Sena’s (Shinde faction) candidate and sitting MP Dhairyasheel Mane.

Meanwhile, speaking in Kolhapur, Jayant Patil, state president of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar), suggested that if Shetti does not officially join the MVA alliance, they will field their own candidate.

Now, despite the meeting with Shetti, Uddhav Thackeray is yet to pledge the Shiv Sena’s support to Shetti, adding to the theory that MVA may indeed field its own candidate.

All three MVA parties have a good presence in the region, however, a three-way tussle may hand the advantage to Shiv Sena’s Mane, considering the likely vote split between the MVA candidate and Shetti.

Thursday, March 28, 2024
