Nashik APMC markets resume onion auction after 14 days

Finally, after 14 days, onion auction resumed at 13 Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMC) in Nashik district from Friday morning. Wholesale trade of the kitchen staple has been affected after traders halted auction across the district, including India’s largest Lasalgaon wholesale market, protesting against deduction of weighing and labour charges from farmers share and passing it on to Mathadis (head loaders) Board. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

On the first day, in the morning session, 16,000 quintals arrived at the markets and fetched an average price of ₹1,500 per quintal. In other market committees, however, the farmers’ dilemma continued as transactions of agricultural goods are yet to restart.

The Mathadi Samgar Mandal had issued notices to 1,200 to 1,400 traders for recovery of arrears of levy leaving the trade union to approach the court and obtain a stay. Later, the traders decided to do away with weighing and labour charges.

“The decision by 15 APMCs to stop auction caused huge business loss since last 14 days. The meeting called by collector Jalaj Sharma failed to reach an amiable solution to the issue as he suggested to reduce the weighing and labour charges. Later, at the meeting of Lasalgaon market committee directors on Thursday, it was decided to resume auction by lowering the Mathadi charges. Hence, the markets reopened from Friday,” said Narendra Pradane, secretary, Lasalgaon APMC.

In the morning session, 550 vehicles of onions arrived and fetched price between ₹1,000 and ₹3,000 per quintal as 40 traders participated in the auction. Of the 229 traders at Lasalgaon market committee, 40-50 refused to levy reduction and did not participate in the auction.