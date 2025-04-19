National Herald case: Youth Congress workers stage rail roko

PUNE: Youth Congress workers on Friday staged a ‘rail roko’ agitation in protest of the central government’s action against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. They stopped a local train between Pune and Lonavala for a few minutes before leading a march to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office only to be detained by the police at Alankar police chowky. Youth Congress workers on Friday staged ‘rail roko’ agitation in protest of the Centre‘s action against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case. (HT)

Youth Congress Maharashtra head Shivraj More said, “The central government is misusing agencies to act against opposition leaders. Now it is misusing agencies to act against our national leaders. This is an attack on democracy. We condemn it. We will stage agitations at railway stations and bus stops. We condemn the BJP.”

Youth Congress media head Akshay Jain said, “The National Herald case is just a tool to defame our leaders. As Rahul Gandhi is exposing this government and speaking the truth, the BJP government is misusing agencies against him. However, all of us Congress and Youth Congress workers are with our leaders and if necessary, we will take to the streets to support our leaders.”