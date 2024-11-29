The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has allotted office space on rent for the National Book Trust (NBT) of India as it shifts its Mumbai office to Pune. NBT to shift Mumbai office to Pune

Speaking at the inauguration of the Pune Book Festival office and groundbreaking of exhibition stalls at FC College ground on Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MLA Chandrakant Patil said that the NBT Mumbai office will be shifted to Pune soon.

“NBT will hold the Pune Book Festival, its second in the city, from December 14 to December 22 this year. Following the overwhelming response last year, the trust expects 7.5 lakh people to visit the fair this year. As the central government has given the classical language status to Marathi, the various works of NBT and the book fair will attract more readers,” he said.

Rajesh Pandey, the festival organiser, said, “The event is not just for an individual, but belongs to the people of Pune. Public participation is crucial. We expect the stall count this year to triple from 200 registered in 2023.”

Yuvraj Malik, director, NBT, “With Marathi getting the classical language status, the Pune office will take steps to translate Marathi books into other languages.”