NCP criticises PMC over not consulting elected members for beautification ahead of G20

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday welcomed the G20 delegates while also criticising the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration for unplanned beautification works without taking the elected members and citizens into confidence.

In a press conference held by NCP MP Vandana Chavan and NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap, Chavan said, “We are happy that Pune got to host an international-level event. It was a good opportunity to carry out beautification works properly by inviting the citizens’ participation. There are many institutes in Pune which are doing good work in terms of managing public spaces. If these institutes had been taken into confidence, the citizens would have got better quality beautification works in the same budget.”

“The administration did not take elected members and planners into confidence while carrying out preparations for the G20 meet. We understand that the PMC does not have any elected representatives but MPs and MLAs are there. The administration could have invited them. Let alone opposition parties, even the MP of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Girish Bapat was not involved in the planning,” Chavan said.

Whereas Jagtap blamed the BJP and said that the civic administration having to carry out repair and beautification works exposed the cracks in the BJP’s reign. The administration was forced to beautify the city as the ruling party had done nothing in the course of its tenure, he said. While the G20 is a national event with international delegates having been invited, the BJP is trying to take credit for the same by parading the party name at various events, he said.