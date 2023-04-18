Sule visits Vetal Tekdi, opposes BBPP plan

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Baramati Member of Parliament (MP) Supriya Sule visited Vetal Tekdi on Tuesday and extended support to citizens protesting against the civic body’s road proposal in the green belt. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Baramati Member of Parliament (MP) Supriya Sule visited Vetal Tekdi on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

“The NCP is of the view that development initiatives should not affect environment. I will meet the municipal commissioner and put forth the concerns of citizens. While going ahead with the Balbharati Paud Phata link road (BBPP) project, PMC should discuss it with experts, green activists and citizens. Administration and policy makers should reach an amicable solution that is agreeable to all stakeholders,” Sule said.

Thousands of citizens took part in a protest march against the BBPP project on April 15.