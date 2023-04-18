Home / Cities / Pune News / Sule visits Vetal Tekdi, opposes BBPP plan

Sule visits Vetal Tekdi, opposes BBPP plan

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 18, 2023 11:15 PM IST

NCP leader Supriya Sule supports citizens protesting against the proposed Balbharati Paud Phata link road project in Pune's Vetal Tekdi green belt.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Baramati Member of Parliament (MP) Supriya Sule visited Vetal Tekdi on Tuesday and extended support to citizens protesting against the civic body’s road proposal in the green belt.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Baramati Member of Parliament (MP) Supriya Sule visited Vetal Tekdi on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Baramati Member of Parliament (MP) Supriya Sule visited Vetal Tekdi on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

“The NCP is of the view that development initiatives should not affect environment. I will meet the municipal commissioner and put forth the concerns of citizens. While going ahead with the Balbharati Paud Phata link road (BBPP) project, PMC should discuss it with experts, green activists and citizens. Administration and policy makers should reach an amicable solution that is agreeable to all stakeholders,” Sule said.

Thousands of citizens took part in a protest march against the BBPP project on April 15.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
environment ncp nationalist congress party citizens administration civic body leader support pmc protest march baramati mp supriya sule + 11 more
environment ncp nationalist congress party citizens administration civic body leader support pmc protest march baramati mp supriya sule + 10 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out