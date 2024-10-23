NCP leaders oppose likely re-nomination of MLA Bansode from Pimpri

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) office-bearers on Tuesday openly opposed the re-nomination of sitting MLA Anna Bansode from Pimpri. They are demanding that a new candidate be given a chance, even though the Ajit Pawar-led party has yet to officially announce Bansode’s name. The seat is likely to go to NCP among the Mahayuti alliance partners, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. With the party office-bearers openly opposing the sitting MLA, speculation has grown that Pawar may reconsider giving ticket to Bansode, said the party sources. (HT PHOTO)

NCP city unit president Yogesh Bahal, addressing a press conference, said, “Bansode did not take the party’s corporators into confidence. While Pimpri will likely have an NCP MLA, there is a strong demand for a fresh face. Even if a new MLA is selected, it will be my responsibility to ensure they perform. Shiv Sena leader and MP Srirang Barne also supports the idea of introducing new leadership.”

Bahal mentioned that discussions are ongoing between Ajit Pawar and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, and a final decision on the Pimpri candidate is expected within the next two days.

A number of aspirants from the Pimpri assembly constituency are eager to contest, including Bansode, former corporator Kaluram Pawar, Jitendra Nanaware, Shiv Sena leader Gautam Chabukswar, and Republican Party of India (RPI) leader Chandrakanta Sonkamble, among others.

With the party office-bearers openly opposing the sitting MLA, speculation has grown that Pawar may reconsider giving ticket to Bansode, said the party sources. Even Sena’s Barne has expressed similar views, suggesting that Pawar may have to heed the concerns of local leaders.

Attempts to reach Bansode for comment were unsuccessful.