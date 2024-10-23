Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NCP leaders oppose likely re-nomination of MLA Bansode from Pimpri

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 23, 2024 08:22 AM IST

Bahal mentioned that discussions are ongoing between Ajit Pawar and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, and a final decision on the Pimpri candidate is expected within the next two days

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) office-bearers on Tuesday openly opposed the re-nomination of sitting MLA Anna Bansode from Pimpri. They are demanding that a new candidate be given a chance, even though the Ajit Pawar-led party has yet to officially announce Bansode’s name. The seat is likely to go to NCP among the Mahayuti alliance partners, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

With the party office-bearers openly opposing the sitting MLA, speculation has grown that Pawar may reconsider giving ticket to Bansode, said the party sources. (HT PHOTO)
With the party office-bearers openly opposing the sitting MLA, speculation has grown that Pawar may reconsider giving ticket to Bansode, said the party sources. (HT PHOTO)

NCP city unit president Yogesh Bahal, addressing a press conference, said, “Bansode did not take the party’s corporators into confidence. While Pimpri will likely have an NCP MLA, there is a strong demand for a fresh face. Even if a new MLA is selected, it will be my responsibility to ensure they perform. Shiv Sena leader and MP Srirang Barne also supports the idea of introducing new leadership.”

Bahal mentioned that discussions are ongoing between Ajit Pawar and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, and a final decision on the Pimpri candidate is expected within the next two days.

A number of aspirants from the Pimpri assembly constituency are eager to contest, including Bansode, former corporator Kaluram Pawar, Jitendra Nanaware, Shiv Sena leader Gautam Chabukswar, and Republican Party of India (RPI) leader Chandrakanta Sonkamble, among others.

With the party office-bearers openly opposing the sitting MLA, speculation has grown that Pawar may reconsider giving ticket to Bansode, said the party sources. Even Sena’s Barne has expressed similar views, suggesting that Pawar may have to heed the concerns of local leaders.

Attempts to reach Bansode for comment were unsuccessful.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //