NCP likely to contest Shirur seat; MVA draws consensus on Kolhapur candidate

ByAbhay Khairnar
Feb 29, 2024 06:38 AM IST

Kolhapur is currently represented by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Mandlik who sided with chief minister Eknath Shinde during the split

The Nationalist Congress Party (SCP), Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress have struck a consensus on Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj as the candidate for Kolhapur Lok Sabha constituency with the alliance soon likely to announce which party he will represent in the polls, sources said.

NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar had recently met Shahu Maharaj, the great grandson of social reformer Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, at his new palace residence.
NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar had recently met Shahu Maharaj (in pic), the great grandson of social reformer Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, at his new palace residence. (HT PHOTO)

NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar had recently met Shahu Maharaj, the great grandson of social reformer Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, at his new palace residence.

Subsequently, he has expressed his willingness to contest polls from Kolhapur. Speaking at a function on Tuesday, Shahu Maharaj said, “Everyone is expecting a breaking news, which will be shared soon. The news is more about responsibility to serve people than lavish life.”

Kolhapur is currently represented by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Mandlik who sided with chief minister Eknath Shinde during the split. While the Sena was keen to contest polls from Kolhapur, NCP too expressed willingness even as both the parties decided on Shahu Maharaj’s name.

Meanwhile, Shinde and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar discussed about Shirur Lok Sabha seat, which had become a bone of contention among the two partners, and almost finalised that the constituency will be with the NCP, sources said.

Ajit-led NCP was keen to contest Shirur currently represented by Amol Kolhe of Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

While Sena’s Shivajirao Adhalrao was keen to contest LS polls from here, the seat going to the NCP may prompt Adhalrao to rethink.

Adhalrao said, “It is premature to make any comment. I will obey the decision taken by Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on who will contest polls from Shirur.”

There are speculations that Adhalrao may join Ajit-led NCP. When asked about this, Adhalrao said, “Let the seat sharing be finalised. It is not yet decided which party will get to contest the Shirur Lok Sabha seat.”

