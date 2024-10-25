NCP (SP) prioritises loyalty, announces five candidates from Pune district

Pune: Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (SP) has announced five candidates from Pune district, with loyalty to the party playing a key role in the selection process. According to party sources, Pawar personally intervened to finalise the list for the district Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (SP) has announced five candidates, including Prashant Jagtap (in pic), from Pune district, with loyalty to the party playing a key role in the selection process. (HT)

Among the notable nominations is Yugendra Pawar, who will contest from Baramati. NCP (SP) city unit chief Prashant Jagtap secured the ticket for Hadapsar, while Bapu Pathare, a former BJP member who recently joined NCP (SP), was nominated for Wadgaonsheri. In Shirur, the party chose sitting MLA Ashok Pawar to contest again.

The party had initially considered Mahadev Babar for the Hadapsar seat, owing to his strong local network. However, Pawar stepped in at the last minute to ensure the ticket went to Jagtap.

“The only family that gives a chance to loyal workers is the NCP (SP) under Sharadchandra Pawar. This isn’t just my candidature; it’s an honour for all the dedicated workers in Pune city who have stood by the party. On behalf of all these workers, I express my gratitude to the party leadership, including Jayant Patil,” Jagtap said after his nomination.

In Hadapsar, Jagtap is set to face sitting MLA Chetan Tupe of the NCP, whose candidacy has already been confirmed by his party.

In the Ambegaon constituency, Pawar has chosen Devdutt Nikam to run against his former ally, seven-term MLA Dilip Walse Patil. Nikam, who runs a sugar factory in Ambegaon taluka, enjoys significant local support. Pawar and Shirur MP Amol Kolhe have pledged their backing to Nikam, aiming to make the contest a tough one for Walse Patil.

Last week, Walse Patil addressed speculation about his loyalty, stating, “Some people ask why I left Sharad Pawar, but the question of leaving him doesn’t arise. Changes occur in politics, and we must adapt to the new situation.” He made this statement while addressing a gathering of workers in Kalamb village, Ambegaon.

In Pune district, Ashok remains the only sitting MLA who has stayed with Sharad Pawar’s faction. Sharad Pawar has once again entrusted him with the Shirur seat.

NCP (SP) holds back on Khadakwasla, Parvati, and other constituencies

The NCP (SP) has yet to announce candidates for several other constituencies in Pune city and district, including Khadakwasla and Parvati. “We will announce the remaining candidates from Pune on Friday from Mumbai. Discussions are still ongoing,” said NCP state unit president Jayant Patil.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Aba Bagul, who is eyeing the Parvati seat, has reportedly sought a meeting with Patil and is likely to join the Sharad Pawar camp.