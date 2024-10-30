NCP (SP) replaces its youngest candidate amid local discontent

In an eleventh-hour development, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) has replaced its youngest candidate Siddhi Kadam for the Mohol constituency following backlash from local leaders. The party then announced Raju Khare for the seat in Solapur district. (HT PHOTO)

On Tuesday, NCP (SP) state unit chief Jayant Patil formally requested the Election Commission of India (ECI) to consider the AB form submitted by the 26-year-old Siddhi with her nomination as invalid.

“The NCP (SP) inadvertently circulated AB form to Siddhi Kadam. The said form should be considered invalid and another one submitted by Khare should be considered for party nomination,” said Patil in a letter to election returning officer in Solapur district. Siddhi was considered as the party’s youngest candidate in this election.

Just two days ago, the Sharad Pawar-led party had announced candidature of Kadam, daughter of former MLA Ramesh Kadam. He was previously jailed in alleged financial irregularities in Anna Bhau Sathe financial cooperation. It was Ramesh who was seeking a ticket from the party for himself, but considering allegations against him, the party decided to go with his daughter.

Siddhi, a graduate from Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) works with a non-profit. In 2019, when her father was behind the bars and yet he contested elections as an independent, it was Siddhi who handled Ramesh’s campaign.

However, her candidacy faced significant resistance from local party members, prompting the leadership to take action. After the announcement of her candidacy, on Monday, a group of local leaders from NCP (SP) Mohol unit approached the party head Sharad Pawar and conveyed their disagreement over her name.

In a swift move, the party nominated Khare to contest the seat in her place. The decision highlights the complexities and challenges political parties face in balancing the aspirations of younger candidates with the expectations of local leaders.

The constituency will see a fight between Khare and sitting MLA Yashwant Mane from NCP.