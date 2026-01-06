NCP (SP) takes action against candidates for not withdrawing nomination

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) has initiated disciplinary action against rebel candidates who refused to withdraw nominations despite the party’s instructions and has extended support to alliance partners’ candidates in the affected wards. Pune will vote on January 15. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Action was taken in Navi Peth-Parvati and Hadapsar-Satavwadi wards, where NCP (SP) nominees continued in the fray even after the party finalised its seat-sharing arrangement with the Ajit Pawar-led faction.

NCP (SP) state president Shashikant Shinde said delays in alliance negotiations had forced the party to issue AB forms to candidates in several wards before the seat-sharing formula was finalised. “Once the seat-sharing was concluded, the party instructed its candidates to withdraw their nominations in wards that were allotted to the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. Those instructions were not followed in some cases,” Shinde said.

In the Hadapsar-Satavwadi ward, Bhagyashree Jadhav and Avinash Kale did not withdraw their nominations, prompting the party to initiate action against them. Shinde said the NCP (SP) has instead extended support to the alliance’s official candidates — Vaishali Bankar, Kamlesh Kapare, Varsha Pawar and Yogesh Sasane.

A similar situation unfolded in the Navi Peth-Parvati ward, where the party had issued AB forms to Dilip Arundekar, Akshada Gadade and Aniket Shirsagar. “Despite clear instructions, they did not withdraw their nominations and are contesting the elections. The party has taken action against them,” he said.

In this ward, the NCP (SP) has announced support for the alliance candidates Dhananjay Jadhav, Akshata Landge, Deepali Baravkar and Ashok Harnawal.