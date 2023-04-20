NCP slams rapper’s ‘vulgar’ song filmed on SPPU campus

Days after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad supported rapper Shubham Jadhav, who shot a song inside Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus, his party colleague and Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar has sought action against the rapper stating that the song was vulgar and has hurt sentiments of many in the society

A rap song was shot by singer Shubham Anand Jadhav, alias ‘rocKsun’ on the campus last month without permission from authorities. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Pawar on Thursday wrote to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis regarding an incident of video shooting of a rap song with allegedly objectionable and abusive lyrics on the premises of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

In a letter Pawar said that the incident has hurt the sentiments of people across the state and is a blot on the varsity named after the icon Savitribai Phule. Pawar stated that the lyrics were objectionable and abusive.

Ajit Pawar in his letter demanded strict action must be taken against all those guilty and measures should be in place to avoid similar instances in other universities.

“Savitribai Phule Pune University and its premises have a long history. It has come to light that a rap song with obscene and derogative language was shot in the main building of the university, where the senate meeting was held. This type of behaviour is highly reprehensible and takes down the reputation of SPPU. Due to this, there is a feeling of great anger among the people in the state. I urge that orders should also be given from the state government regarding the immediate receipt of the report of the police investigation and inquiry committee and action should be taken against the concerned culprits,” Pawar stated in his letter.

On Wednesday, a high-level inquiry committee under the chairmanship of former Director General of Police Jayant Umranikar was set up to investigate this case. A report of which will be submitted in a month.

However, the NCP is divided on the issue, as leader Jitendra Awhad had come in support of this rapper. “When I received information regarding Subham Jadhav being detained by the Chatushungi police, I spoke to the senior police official. Why are they making him sit at a police station and filing a case when Jadhav has done nothing wrong? He is from a Buddhist community and works in Ambedkari movement,” Awhad stated.