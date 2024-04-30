NDA govt gave better benefits to farmers: Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister, criticized Sharad Pawar, NCP (SCP) national president, for taking the credit for farmers loan waiver during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government rule and claimed that the Maharashtra government under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis has given better benefit to them. “On the contrary, Fadnavis waived of ₹ 25,000 crore loan,” he said. (HT FILE)

Ajit while speaking in Baramati on Monday, said, “The opposition is claiming that they had taken the decision to waive-off farmers loan during the UPA government rule. A total of ₹70,000 crore loan of farmers was waived off during this period, but the reality is that the Maharashtra got benefit of only ₹10,000 crore.”

“On the contrary, Fadnavis waived of ₹25,000 crore loan,” he said.

Meanwhile, for those party workers who are attending rallies of both the Pawar faction, he said, “I appeal to workers to take a call and support only one faction.”