Nearly 10,000 residents face power outage due to heavy rain

PUNE: Over 10,000 residents of Dhanori, Kalas, Vishrantwadi, Tingre Nagar and Lohegaon areas experienced power outage between five and 12 hours after pre-monsoon rains. However, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) initially claimed that it would restore power within two to three hours. Over 10,000 residents of Dhanori, Kalas, Vishrantwadi, Tingre Nagar and Lohegaon areas experienced power outage between five and 12 hours after pre-monsoon rains. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

On Tuesday, there was waterlogging at many places in Wadgaonsheri, Dhanori, Kalas, Lohegaon, and Vishrantwadi. Nearly 120 mm rain was recorded in just two hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Not only were many areas flooded, there were incidents of trees and branches falling on overhead cables, leading to power disruption in several areas. While power was restored in some parts of Vishrantwadi, Dhanori, Khese Park and Porwal Road, there was an outage again around midnight after which power was restored not before Wednesday early morning.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Ganesh Kakade, resident of Surabhi Mangalam, Dhanori Gaon, said, “In our society, there are 100 flats. Power failure occurred Tuesday evening due to heavy rain. It was restored briefly followed by an outage again. Thereafter, there was single phase power supply till Wednesday morning. It was restored at 5.30 pm on Wednesday.”

Shreyas Gaikwad, resident of Laxmi Vihar, said, “It was awful. We were unable to sleep. Our mobile batteries were drained. Power was restored early Wednesday morning.”

Ashok Jadhav, executive engineer of MSEDCL, Ahmednagar Road, said, “The roads were flooded in many parts of Dhanori, Kalas, Vishrantwadi and Porwal Road. Therefore, our staff could not reach the areas where power failure had occurred. It took two hours only to reach these places. In some areas, we even disconnected power for a while as a precautionary measure to avoid damage due to heavy rain. Power was restored after half-an-hour.”

“We restored power supply at midnight. Feeders were resumed to supply power step by step to Porwal Road, Kalwadi Vasti etc. Some feeders tripped due to moisture,” Jadhav said.

Meanwhile, a high-pressure feeder pillar of the MSEDCL caught fire at around 11 am on Wednesday, June 5, supposedly due to a gas leak from a nearby Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) pipeline. The incident, which occurred near Bishop’s School in Ramwadi, caused a 45-minute power outage for about 3,500 customers.

The feeder pillar, located at Kalyaninagar near Bishop’s School, serves as a backup power source. The fire broke out due to a gas leak from a nearby MNGL pipeline, spreading to the feeder pillar and causing the power line in the sub-centre to trip.

MSEDCL engineers and employees responded promptly, shutting off the power supply and isolating the underground channels of the feeder pillar. After securing the area, they restarted the power line in the sub-station, restoring power after 45 minutes. The MSEDCL filed a police complaint regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, it is learned that MNGL is not responsible for the MSEDCL feeder pillar at Kalyani Nagar catching fire. Turns out the MSEDCL feeder pillar caught fire 30 minutes before damage to the MNGL channel.