NEET paper leak: CBI grills director of coaching centre in Latur

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the alleged NEET paper leak, on Friday questioned the director of a prominent coaching centre in Latur city, officials said.

After the NEET examination held on May 3, a video related to a coaching institute went viral on social media. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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A CBI team visited the residence of the head of the coaching centre in Shivnagar area on Thursday night and again on Friday early morning to conduct an inquiry into the paper leak case.

When media persons asked a CBI officer about the probe into the case when he was stepping out of the residence of the institute’s director at around 12.30 pm, he refused to answer.

After the NEET examination held on May 3, a video related to a coaching institute went viral on social media. In the video, a man claiming to be associated with the institute was seen asking two students about the examination. The students allegedly said that all the questions in the exam were from the mock tests conducted by the institute. It is now being reported that the CBI conducted a raid at the same coaching institute.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the police have questioned six persons, including coaching class staff, students and counsellors, in Latur in connection with the case. They have seized CCTV footage from two coaching centres. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the police have questioned six persons, including coaching class staff, students and counsellors, in Latur in connection with the case. They have seized CCTV footage from two coaching centres. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Latur superintendent of Police Amol Tambe said that a detailed probe has been ordered, and a sub-divisional police officer has been assigned to investigate the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Latur superintendent of Police Amol Tambe said that a detailed probe has been ordered, and a sub-divisional police officer has been assigned to investigate the matter. {{/usCountry}}

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