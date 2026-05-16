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NEET paper leak: CBI grills director of coaching centre in Latur

A CBI team visited the residence of the head of the coaching centre in Shivnagar area on Thursday night and again on Friday early morning to conduct an inquiry into the paper leak case

Published on: May 16, 2026 07:50 am IST
By Shrinivas Deshpande
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the alleged NEET paper leak, on Friday questioned the director of a prominent coaching centre in Latur city, officials said.

After the NEET examination held on May 3, a video related to a coaching institute went viral on social media. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A CBI team visited the residence of the head of the coaching centre in Shivnagar area on Thursday night and again on Friday early morning to conduct an inquiry into the paper leak case.

When media persons asked a CBI officer about the probe into the case when he was stepping out of the residence of the institute’s director at around 12.30 pm, he refused to answer.

After the NEET examination held on May 3, a video related to a coaching institute went viral on social media. In the video, a man claiming to be associated with the institute was seen asking two students about the examination. The students allegedly said that all the questions in the exam were from the mock tests conducted by the institute. It is now being reported that the CBI conducted a raid at the same coaching institute.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / NEET paper leak: CBI grills director of coaching centre in Latur
Home / Cities / Pune / NEET paper leak: CBI grills director of coaching centre in Latur
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