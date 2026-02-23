Pune: At a time when passenger amenities are under scrutiny, the battery-operated cars (BOCs) introduced for the convenience of elderly and physically-challenged commuters at Pune Railway Station are lying in a damaged and neglected condition near the station premises in the yard area, raising serious concerns about maintenance and long-term planning. As of today, the service has been completely stopped for the past several months. Neglected battery-operated vehicles rot in station yard

This marks yet another failed attempt in a decade-long struggle to sustain the facility. The BOC service was first introduced in 2014 with vehicles donated by nationalised banks and corporate companies, but lack of proper maintenance and charging infrastructure led to their rapid deterioration. In 2016, after a Railway Board circular mandated the facility at all A1 grade stations (Pune being among the 75 listed at the time), two new vehicles were deployed at a fare of ₹40 per passenger. However, operational hurdles and poor upkeep forced the service to halt.

A third attempt was made in 2019 by outsourcing operations to a private contractor, but issues related to drivers led to another abrupt closure.

Most recently, in August 2023, the Pune railway division restarted the service with two new BOCs and private drivers, increasing the fare to ₹50 per passenger. Despite initial positive response from senior citizens, pregnant women and differently-abled passengers, the service has once again gone defunct.

Confirming the development, Hemantkumar Behara, spokesperson of the Pune Railway Division, said, “Due to safety and security reasons, the battery-operated car service has been restricted from Platform No 1 of Pune Railway Station. As of now, there are no plans to restart the service.”

Expressing concern, 72-year-old passenger Shrikant Vartak said, “For senior citizens like us, walking from one end of the platform to the other is extremely difficult. The battery car service was a blessing. It is unfortunate that every few years, it starts and then stops.” Similarly, physically-challenged commuter Himangi Kathuria said, “The service gave us independence and dignity while travelling. Now we have to depend on others for help. The railways should repair the vehicles instead of letting them rot in the yard.”