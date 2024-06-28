 New dean implements ‘zero prescription’ at SGH  - Hindustan Times
New dean implements ‘zero prescription’ at SGH 

ByVicky Pathare 
Jun 29, 2024 06:04 AM IST

As per reports, patients visiting the SGH are often asked to get medicines from outside the hospital. Following many complaints in this regard, the authorities have started strict implementation of the rule

Dr Eknath Pawar, who has recently taken charge as dean of BJ Medical College (BJMC) and Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) has started the implementation of zero prescriptions at the facility.  

If patients are asked to get medicine from outside, they can complain to the on-duty Resident Medical Officer (RMO) or Medical Superintendent of SGH. (HT PHOTO)
“The unavailable medicines will be made available through local purchase or from the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana scheme funds available with the hospital. The doctors are asked to prescribe medicines which are available in the hospital,” Dr Pawar said. 

If patients are asked to get medicine from outside, they can complain to the on-duty Resident Medical Officer (RMO) or Medical Superintendent of SGH. The in-charge of the drug store is asked to monitor the availability of medicines and inform their superior if the stock is low or likely to be exhausted soon, informed the officials. 

Probe of demand for money by doctor at SGH 

The committee appointed by SGH to investigate the alleged demand for money from a patient by a senior resident doctor at the hospital submitted their report last week. On June 4, a 17-year-old patient admitted to the hospital was allegedly asked to pay 24,500 to a private medical store and was threatened that all the patient’s relatives would be booked if they failed to pay.  

The SGH officials have sent the report to medical education commissioner, Rajiv Nivatkar. 

Speaking to HT, Nivatkar, said, “The SGH has submitted the investigation report in the alleged demand of money from patients at the hospital. The report has been submitted to the State government for their direction. The action will be taken as per the directions from the State government,” said the commissioner. 

News / Cities / Pune / New dean implements ‘zero prescription’ at SGH 
