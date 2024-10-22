New ‘Lalpari’ bus manufactured in Tamil Nadu arrives at MSRTC’s Dapodi workshop

The first fully-built vehicle (FBH) bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has arrived at the corporation’s Dapodi workshop Monday evening. Named ‘Lalpari’, the bus is completely manufactured outside of MSRTC at Ashok Leyland’s Tamil Nadu facility. After it goes through the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and other checks, more such buses will enter the MSRTC fleet in a phased manner. ‘Lalpari’ is also the MSRTC’s first diesel-driven, non-air conditioned (AC) bus. Named ‘Lalpari’, the bus is completely manufactured outside of MSRTC at Ashok Leyland’s Tamil Nadu facility. (HT PHOTO)

Rohit Dhende, president, Bus for Us Foundation, said, “After all inspections, the bus will be passed and only then, more buses will be added to the MSRTC fleet in a phased manner after or during Diwali.”

As per the information shared by the MSRTC, the bus has special arrangements to keep the air flowing though it is non-AC. It also features large windows, an automatic jack, knife-type doors, socket for charging, reading lamp facility, adequate headroom for luggage, magazine pouch, water bottle-holder, and comfortable pushback seats.

Given that most of the state transport (ST) buses are old and the MSRTC administration has scrapped some of these buses with others set to be scrapped in the near future, the new buses will provide some relief to passengers who are facing a shortage of ST buses during the festive season.