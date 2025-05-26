New rule could disrupt in-house quota admissions for Class 11 students

A new state government rule could disrupt in-house quota admissions for class 11 students in several junior colleges in Pune. The revised guideline—introduced ahead of the statewide online admission process starting May 26—states that in-house quota seats will be available only if the school and junior college operated by the same management are located on the same campus. he change is likely to impact several prominent institutions in Pune that run their schools and junior colleges on different campuses. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

This marks a significant departure from previous practice, wherein colleges were allowed to reserve in-house seats even if they and the schools run by the same management were located on different campuses, often a few kilometres apart. The change is likely to impact several prominent institutions in Pune that run their schools and junior colleges on different campuses.

On the sidelines of a children’s book fair in Pune jointly organised by the National Book Trust, Pune Book Festival, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Samvaad Pune, Maharashtra school education minister Dada Bhuse said, “This initiative is meant for the benefit of students. If school or college managements have any concerns, we are open to listening to them and will consider their views.”

Explaining the rationale behind the change, Bhuse said that the revamped online admission system will ensure that students are admitted strictly on merit. “In the past, there were cases where students with good marks could not secure seats in reputed colleges. With the new system, meritorious students will now get fair opportunities,” he said.

The minister acknowledged technical issues in the application portal, particularly regarding the ₹100 fee payment but said that those glitches have been resolved. “I personally monitored the updates. From tomorrow, the entire process will run smoothly without any glitches,” he said.

The state had previously implemented the online Class 11 admission system in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Amravati. This year, it is being extended across Maharashtra. Admitting that rural students face hurdles such as poor connectivity and lack of smartphones, Bhuse maintained that the government was committed to long-term reforms. “Whatever positive outcomes emerge from this system, we will share the same with you. The aim is to benefit students in the long run,” he said.

Bhuse also said that the Maharashtra government has submitted a proposal to the union education minister three weeks ago, urging three changes: the inclusion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s history in the national school curriculum, recognition of Marathi as a classical language, and mandatory Marathi teaching in non-Marathi medium schools. “The CBSE’s recent decision to make Marathi compulsory in its schools is a direct outcome of these efforts,” he said.