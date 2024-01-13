New terminal at Pune airport to open in 3 weeks: Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the work of the new terminal of the Pune airport is nearing completion and will be reviewed again before opening it for the public. Scindia inspected the main building of the terminal accompanied by senior officials. (HT PHOTO)

Interacting with the media at the Pune airport on Friday, Scindia said, “The new terminal will be inaugurated in the next 2 to 3 weeks.

Scindia inspected the main building of the terminal accompanied by Pune Airport director Santosh Dhoke and other senior officials.

“Passengers will get services meeting international standards at the new terminal. A replica of the Bhawani Mandap of Mahalakshmi Temple, Kolhapur, is being made at the entrance of the terminal. Also, pictures of Shaniwar Wada, Ganeshotsav and other attractions and symbols depicting the glorious history of Pune have been drawn on the walls outside the building,” said Scindia, who had arrived from Nagpur.

The minister during the inspection pointed to the officials present some signage boards at the terminal not properly placed and photo frames damaged.

The New Integrated Terminal Building’s (NITB) built-up area is 50,000 sq mt and completed building will have 10 aerobridges and 72 check-in counters. Three aerobridges will be connected to the old and new terminal buildings. The Pune airport expansion project includes the construction of a new terminal building at a cost of ₹475 crore, a multilevel car parking for ₹120 crore and a new cargo complex at am estimated cost of about ₹300 crore.

The new terminal building is located at the eastern side of the existing terminal building.

While the size of the current terminal building is 22,300 square metres, once the new terminal building comes up the total size of the airport will be 74,300 square metres. The work of the new integrated terminal building work was awarded to a company named ITD Cementation India Ltd. While the France-based company ‘Egis’ has been appointed as a consultant for the work of the new terminal.