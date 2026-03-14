Pune - A new Transit Mail Office (TMO) was formally inaugurated at Pune Airport on Friday, marking a significant step toward strengthening postal logistics and improving the handling of mail consignments in the region. New transit mail facility opens at Pune Airport

The facility is expected to enhance the speed, reliability, and overall efficiency of domestic and international mail movement through the airport.

According to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) Pune, the newly opened TMO aims to provide seamless end-to-end customer services while streamlining the processing and transit of mail consignments.

With the growing demand for faster logistics services, particularly from businesses and e-commerce operators, the new facility is expected to play a crucial role in improving connectivity and operational efficiency.

Speaking on the occasion, Abhijeet Bansode, director of Postal Services, said that establishing the TMO represents an important milestone in strengthening postal infrastructure at the airport.

“The opening of the Transit Mail Office is a significant step towards enhancing the speed, reliability, and efficiency of mail processing and logistics management. This facility will ensure faster movement of both domestic and international mail consignments and improve service delivery for customers,” he said.

Airport director Santosh Dhoke also highlighted the initiative’s importance in strengthening coordination between airport authorities and postal services.

“The establishment of Transit Mail facilities at Pune Airport will further strengthen operational coordination between airport authorities and postal services. This will help streamline the handling and transit of mail consignments while supporting the growing logistics and connectivity requirements of the region,” Dhoke said.