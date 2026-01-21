Newly appointed chairperson would get chance to present annual budget immediately at PMC

Pune: The newly appointed chairperson of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee will get an opportunity to prepare and present the civic body’s annual budget for 2026–27 soon after assuming charge. Pune, India - Feb. 14, 2018: Pune Municipal Corporation building lit up on the eve of it's foundation day in Pune, India, on Wednesday, February 14, 2018. (Photo by Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

Under the Bombay Provincial Municipal Corporations (BPMC) Act, it is mandatory for the municipal commissioner to present the draft annual budget to the standing committee by January 15 each year. Traditionally, the standing committee head presents the final budget after examining the draft.

However, for the past three years, with PMC under administrative rule, the municipal commissioner had been presenting the final budget.

Following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) clear majority in PMC, the party is expected to appoint members and chairpersons of all statutory committees by the first week of February. Once the standing committee is constituted, its newly appointed chairperson is likely to present the annual budget within a few days.

Municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said the draft budget would be submitted to the standing committee by the end of January.

“As elections were underway, the administration had sought an extension for presenting the budget,” he said.

Ram said the civic administration plans to organise training sessions for newly elected corporators. “Several members have been elected for the first time. We will conduct training programmes to familiarise them with the functioning of the municipal corporation,” he said.