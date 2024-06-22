 NGT committee inspects proposed underpass on Khed- Sinnar stretch  - Hindustan Times
NGT committee inspects proposed underpass on Khed- Sinnar stretch 

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Jun 23, 2024 06:02 AM IST

A joint committee formed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) visited the Khed- Sinnar highway stretch on Saturday to finalise wildlife mitigation measures

A joint committee formed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) visited the Khed- Sinnar highway stretch on Saturday to finalise wildlife mitigation measures. The committee comprises one member each from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), the principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF), and the territorial forest officer, Pune. NGT had instructed the joint committee to visit the stretch to finalise the wildlife mitigation measure. 

Now the report on the construction of underpasses in selected areas will be prepared by the NHAI authority and submitted to NGT. The tribunal has put the next hearing on the said case on July 24.  (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Now the report on the construction of underpasses in selected areas will be prepared by the NHAI authority and submitted to NGT. The tribunal has put the next hearing on the said case on July 24.  (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Commenting about the development, Amol Satpute, deputy conservator of forest, Junnar Forest Division said, “The committee on Saturday visited the said area which is a part of Ahmadnagar district. A survey has been done and the expert from the Wildlife Institute of India has given their suggestions to the representative of NHAI. No further procedures will be followed by the NHAI and a report on the same will be submitted in NGT.” 

There is a good presence of wildlife in the areas from the highway stretch. Many times, the forest department receives calls or reports about wild animal accident cases on the said highway stretch and hence it’s necessary to provide underpasses in the selected areas, said Satpute. 

Now the report on the construction of underpasses in selected areas will be prepared by the NHAI authority and submitted to NGT. The tribunal has put the next hearing on the said case on July 24. 

News / Cities / Pune / NGT committee inspects proposed underpass on Khed- Sinnar stretch 
