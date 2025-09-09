NGT imposes 30L fine on Lonavla builder for encroachments on Indrayani riverbed

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Western Zone Bench, Pune, has imposed a penalty of ₹30 lakh on Prakash Porwal, a Lonavla-based builder, for repeatedly encroaching on the Indrayani riverbed. Despite previous orders from the Tribunal, Porwal continued illegal earth-filling and construction activities. The Tribunal noted that Porwal had violated judicial orders multiple times by dumping soil, constructing illegal roads, and installing gates in the riverbed. (HT)

The case was filed by applicant Suresh Pujari, who alleged illegal dumping of soil, construction of an approach road, retaining walls, gates, and even a temporary footbridge on Survey No. 24 in Bhushi village, Maval taluka. Despite interventions from the Lonavla Municipal Council (LMC) and past orders from the NGT, Porwal continued to encroach upon the riverbank.

During hearings, Porwal defended his actions, claiming that a road had historically existed at the site and that he had received permission from local revenue authorities. He presented Google Earth images and measurement maps to support his argument. He also proposed constructing a Sakav bridge at his own expense to avoid obstructing the water flow. However, the Tribunal dismissed these claims, citing its earlier 2020 order, which was upheld by the Supreme Court in February 2023.

The Tribunal noted that Porwal had violated judicial orders multiple times by dumping soil, constructing illegal roads, and installing gates in the riverbed. The LMC, in its affidavit, confirmed that it had spent nearly ₹20 lakh in the past to restore the site after previous encroachments were removed. The Council estimated that the cost for further restoration would be around ₹10 lakh. The LMC also mentioned that despite its best efforts to remove the encroachment, Porwal repeatedly carried out the same activities.

Holding Porwal accountable, the Tribunal directed him to bear the full restoration cost of ₹30 lakh, which must be paid to the LMC within a month. The NGT also ordered the municipal body to immediately demolish all unauthorised structures, remove the soil dumped in the Indrayani river, and implement measures to prevent future encroachments.

Additionally, the Tribunal instructed the LMC to pursue criminal cases against Porwal for obstructing officials and repeatedly violating orders.

In response, Porwal stated, “The council has submitted a misleading report to the NGT. I will file an appeal and request supporting documents for the claims made by the LMC.”