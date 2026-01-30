NGT orders probe into alleged pollution in Nimgaon Bhogi near Ranjangaon MIDC

PUNE: The western bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered a detailed inspection into alleged air, water and soil pollution in Nimgaon Bhogi village and the adjoining areas near Ranjangaon MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) following persistent complaints by the local gram panchayat and tehsildar of Shirur tehsil regarding environmental degradation and public health concerns. Representative image (HT)

In an order uploaded on January 29, the tribunal directed that a six-member joint committee be constituted, comprising representatives from the ministry of environment, forests and climate change (MoEFCC); Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB); Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB); National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI); director of health, Government of Maharashtra; and Central Ground Water Survey and Development Agency (GSDA). The tribunal further designated the MPCB as the nodal agency to coordinate the inspection as well as submission of report. The committee has been instructed to visit the site in the presence of the parties concerned, assess the present environmental conditions, and submit a factual and action-oriented report to the tribunal within one month. The matter has been listed for further hearing on April 2.

The Nimgaon Bhogi gram panchayat and tehsildar of Shirur tehsil in October 2025 filed a case before the NGT alleging longstanding pollution caused by a hazardous waste treatment facility operated by Maharashtra Enviro Power Limited in the Ranjangaon industrial area. The applicants alleged that the plant has been operating without valid statutory permissions, including environmental clearance and mandatory consent under pollution control laws. The application stated that the residents of Nimgaon Bhogi and the surrounding villages have been facing persistent problems such as foul odour, emission of hazardous gases and frequent discharge of contaminated wastewater; and that these issues have resulted in serious health problems among the residents and livestock. The applicants further claimed that despite submitting multiple complaints to various government departments including pollution control authorities, no remedial measures have been taken to address the problem.

Significantly, the application pointed out that leakages from landfill cells at the facility have been continuing since 2015; a fact also recorded in a NEERI report prepared that year which noted seepage and discharge of contaminated water outside the landfill premises leading to pollution of nearby groundwater cells and Pazar talav. The application also cited the findings of the CPCB, which confirmed contamination of the Ghod river — a major source of water for drinking and irrigation purposes.

After examining the contents of the application and the material placed on record, the NGT observed that it is prima facie convinced that the project proponent (respondent number 12) is not operating in compliance with environmental laws. The NGT noted significant lapses in obtaining consent to establish and consent to operate under the Water and Air Acts. It further observed that prior environmental clearance has not been obtained as mandated under the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification 1994, read along with the amended notification of 1997.

Holding that the matter involves a substantial question related to the environment, the tribunal formally admitted the case and deemed it necessary to ascertain the current environmental status of the site through an independent and multi-agency assessment.

However, the formation of the joint committee and the proposed inspection were opposed by the respondents, prompting the tribunal to conduct a hearing on January 23. In its latest order, the NGT rejected the objections and upheld its earlier direction, emphasising the need for a transparent and comprehensive inspection. The tribunal clarified that the joint committee must carry out the site visit in the presence of the concerned parties to ensure fairness and credibility in the findings.

Notably, Maharashtra Enviro Power Limited has been facing several complaints over the years for alleged environmental violations, and for causing residents and cattle in the villages surrounding the Ranjangaon MIDC area serious health issues. The matter has also drawn political attention, with MP Amol Kolhe raising concerns over pollution caused by the company during zero hour in the Lok Sabha in July 2024.

More recently, the MPCB recommended the imposition of environmental damage compensation to the tune of ₹5 crore on the company. However, the tribunal has temporarily stayed the recovery of the penalty in its latest order, pending further consideration of the matter.