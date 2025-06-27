NGT raps MPCB over inaction, seeks response from Pune authorities in RMC pollution case

The western zone bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has pulled up the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), directing several top Pune officials to respond to allegations of environmental violations and public health hazards caused by a ready-mix concrete (RMC) plant operating in the Vadgaon Budruk area. The matter was brought before the NGT through an original application filed in June 2025 involving a complaint by local resident Suyog Kelkar regarding health issues among citizens including asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) due to prolonged exposure to cement dust and fugitive emissions from the RMC plant in question. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In a hearing held on June 19, the NGT has directed multiple authorities – including the Pune district collector, Pune municipal commissioner, executive engineer of the Rasta Peth-Parvati division, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) Pune, and representative of the RMC plant in question – to submit their responses. The tribunal noted that all these stakeholders must explain their role, responsibility and steps taken (or lack thereof) to address the alleged violations.

Meanwhile, in a separate but related submission to the NGT dated June 19, the MPCB confirmed that it had previously issued a notice of closure to the said RMC plant on June 24, 2024, based on several non-compliances observed during an inspection. Acting upon complaints from nearby residents, the board had ordered the plant to cease operations. During a subsequent visit in June 2025 however, MPCB officials found that the plant was still operating using a 320 KVA diesel generator to continue production despite the notice of closure.

The MPCB, represented by advocate Manasi Joshi and Pune regional officer, stated that “it is now in the process of taking further action against the plant, including sealing it”. However, the NGT bench comprising honourable justice Dinesh Kumar Singh (judicial member) and Dr Vijay Kulkarni (expert member) expressed strong dissatisfaction stating: “We fail to understand as to why the said order has not been passed against the said plant till now.” The bench questioned the delay on the part of the MPCB in enforcing compliance even after documented violations.

When contacted, neither the MPCB regional officer nor sub-regional officer responded to the call.

The matter was brought before the NGT through an original application filed in June 2025 involving a complaint by local resident Suyog Kelkar regarding health issues among citizens including asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) due to prolonged exposure to cement dust and fugitive emissions from the RMC plant in question. Kelkar complained that the plant’s operations have led to severe degradation of air quality in the residential neighbourhood. The NGT formally admitted the original application and directed all parties to file their reply affidavits within four weeks. The matter is now listed for further hearing on July 31, 2025.

The case underscores rising concerns over urban air pollution and the apparent gaps in enforcement by regulatory authorities. With growing public health implications, especially in densely populated areas like Vadgaon Budruk, intervention by the NGT is seen as a critical step towards holding lax officials and those violating environmental norms accountable.