Traffic to be diverted from April 10 for two days at Chandni Chowk

In efforts to complete work on Chandni Chowk flyover before its inauguration on May 1, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to divert traffic via alternate routes from April 10 for two days. The work on the flyover is 90% complete and grinder work will be done between April 15 and 20, said officials.

The work on the Chandni Chowk flyover is 90% complete. (HT FILE PHOTO)

NHAI officials stated that traffic will bediverted to speed up work. “The service road work has been completed and will be open to traffic on April 10. This service road will serve as an alternate route for commuters from April 10 onwards. An official notification will soon be sent,” said Sanjay Kadam NHAI Pune project director.

Work on the subway to Mulshi is currently in full swing. Apart from this, the works of service roads from Bavdhan to Satara and Veda Bhavan to Mulshi have been completed. It is planned that the inauguration of the new flyover bridge will be done on May 1 due to which works rushing to complete tasks, said NHAI officials.