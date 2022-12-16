Night temperature likely to fall in Pune in the next few days

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, night temperature in Pune city is likely to report a gradual drop. On Friday, the night the temperature reported was 16.5 degrees Celsius which was 4.8 degrees warmer than normal.

With the night temperature, the day temperature is also 32.3 degrees Celsius 3.3 warmer than the normal temperature.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at the IMD, said that night temperatures may see a gradual decrease in the city.

“Gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius likely over Central India and Maharashtra till December 19 and no significant change thereafter. The night temperature may fall to 14 degrees Celsius till December 18. The sky is likely to remain clear in the next few days and this night temperature may fall. Day temperature may also report a slight drop to 31 degrees Celsius during this time,” said Kashyapi.

The weather department noted that the sky is likely to remain clear across Maharashtra in the next few days.

“Konkan and Goa, Marathwada, central Maharashtra and Vidarbha are likely to continue having dry weather till December 20,” said IMD officials.

Day and night temperature in the state was also on the higher side. The highest maximum temperature reported across Maharashtra was reported at 35.6 degrees Celsius at Santacruz in Mumbai. And the lowest minimum temperature reported was at Mahabaleshwar at 15.9 degrees Celsius.