close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Nine booked for vandalism, physical assault in Hadapsar

Nine booked for vandalism, physical assault in Hadapsar

ByNadeem Inamdar
Dec 20, 2023 06:36 AM IST

Besides, the attackers broke the glasses of two shops and waved sharp weapons, spreading terror in the area

The Hadapsar police have booked nine youths for allegedly assaulting another youngster and vandalising at least two motorcycles in Vaiduwadi, Hadapsar on Monday night.

The FIR has been lodged under IPC sections 324, 4 (25), 143, 144, 145 504, and 427 at Hadapsar police station. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The FIR has been lodged under IPC sections 324, 4 (25), 143, 144, 145 504, and 427 at Hadapsar police station. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Besides, the attackers broke the glasses of two shops and waved sharp weapons, spreading terror in the area.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

According to the police, the accused attacked Tanaji Maruti Khilare (45) as they were enraged that his brother’s son Vishwas Ganesh Khilare had given a complaint against them at Khadak police station on December 16.

The accused booked have been identified as Lakhan Balu Mohite, Suraj alias Chus Balu Mohite, Tushar alias Ba Balu Mohite, Aniket Ravi Patole, Ravi Baburao Patole, Aditya Ravi Patole, Sachin Maruti Khandale, and Pankaj Kamble.

The FIR has been lodged under IPC sections 324, 4 (25), 143, 144, 145 504, and 427 at Hadapsar police station.

API Pramod Dorkar said that a search for the accused was carried out leading to the arrest of Lakhan Mohite, Tushar Mohite, and Pankaj Kamble.

“The incident took place in Survey No 315 in Markandenagar in Vaiduwadi between 10.15 to 10.30 pm. The accused attacked the victim as his relative had given a complaint against them at Khadak police station. It is a case of revenge attack by the accused over their rivals,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out