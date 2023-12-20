Nine booked for vandalism, physical assault in Hadapsar

The Hadapsar police have booked nine youths for allegedly assaulting another youngster and vandalising at least two motorcycles in Vaiduwadi, Hadapsar on Monday night. The FIR has been lodged under IPC sections 324, 4 (25), 143, 144, 145 504, and 427 at Hadapsar police station. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Besides, the attackers broke the glasses of two shops and waved sharp weapons, spreading terror in the area.

According to the police, the accused attacked Tanaji Maruti Khilare (45) as they were enraged that his brother’s son Vishwas Ganesh Khilare had given a complaint against them at Khadak police station on December 16.

The accused booked have been identified as Lakhan Balu Mohite, Suraj alias Chus Balu Mohite, Tushar alias Ba Balu Mohite, Aniket Ravi Patole, Ravi Baburao Patole, Aditya Ravi Patole, Sachin Maruti Khandale, and Pankaj Kamble.

API Pramod Dorkar said that a search for the accused was carried out leading to the arrest of Lakhan Mohite, Tushar Mohite, and Pankaj Kamble.

“The incident took place in Survey No 315 in Markandenagar in Vaiduwadi between 10.15 to 10.30 pm. The accused attacked the victim as his relative had given a complaint against them at Khadak police station. It is a case of revenge attack by the accused over their rivals,” he said.