Home / Cities / Pune News / No AEFI incidents reported during Covid-19 vaccination for past five days in Pune district
According to the data from the Pune district health office, since January 16 when the first Covid-19 vaccination drive was started, a total of 280 AEFI incidents were reported of which one was serious and required hospitalisation and was reported from Pune rural. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
pune news

No AEFI incidents reported during Covid-19 vaccination for past five days in Pune district

The district administration has been reporting zero adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) incidents post Covid-19 vaccination among beneficiaries since the past five days
By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:29 PM IST

The district administration has been reporting zero adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) incidents post Covid-19 vaccination among beneficiaries since the past five days.

On the first day, the district reported over 100 AEFI incidents, however, following that the district administration has been extra cautious and stopped reporting any AEFI incidents even minor incidents.

The district administration is now following protocols issued by the central administration and has not reported any such incidents. A total of 43,840 beneficiaries have been vaccinated until February 6 in the district.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, “On the first day we reported over 300 AEFI incidents which were then corrected and rectified and we found only 74 genuine reactions. Since it was the first day, beneficiaries reported every minor effect but now no such incidents are being reported. “

According to the data from the Pune district health office, since January 16 when the first Covid-19 vaccination drive was started, a total of 280 AEFI incidents were reported of which one was serious and required hospitalisation and was reported from Pune rural.

Of the 279, 74 were from Pune rural, 11 from PMC and 205 from PCMC.

While AEFI is a natural reaction of the body against foreign bodies being injected, the district administration has reported no reactions from anyone in the past few days. Earlier the administration followed up on the beneficiaries through phone calls but it has now restricted itself to the first 30 minutes post immunisation.

As per the central health ministry, both vaccines, Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin could have minor to severe adverse effects. Minor adverse effects include injection site tenderness and pain, headache, fatigue, myalgia (muscle pain), malaise, pyrexia (feverish), chills, arthralgia (pain in a joint), nausea, fever, body ache, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, dizziness- giddiness, tremor, sweating, cold-cough and injection site swelling.

For purposes of reporting, adverse event following immunization (AEFI) has been classified as minor, severe and serious. Severe AEFI includes those that can be disabling and rarely life-threatening; do not lead to long-term problems. While serious AEFI results in death, requires inpatient hospitalization, results in persistent or significant disability.

Around 8,500 restaurants are associated with Pune hoteliers’ association (PTI)
pune news

After BMC extends closing time for hotels, Pune hoteliers demand similar extension

By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:46 PM IST
President of Pune hoteliers association has written to the city as well as district authorities to make this demand heard and has requested authorities to extend the timings of restaurants and bars to 1am as it was before pre-Covid time
The department reported that 1,622 patients were discharged on Sunday taking the final count of such cases to over 19.55 lakh. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
pune news

Pune district reports four deaths and 446 new Covid-19 cases

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:43 PM IST
This takes final total to 3.91 lakh Covid-19 cases of which 3.77 lakh have recovered, 8,054 have been reported dead and 5,878 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation
The police have detained and are questioning multiple people, according to senior PI Kalaskar. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Body found near Katraj tunnel in Pune identified as labourer from UP

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:39 PM IST
The deceased has been identified as Ajit Singh (23), a native of Uttar Pradesh, according to senior police inspector Jagannath Kalaskar of Bharati Vidyapeeth police station
The 11-page long statement by the Bhima Koregaon Shauryadin Prerna Abhiyan, an umbrella body which organised the second edition of Elgar Parishad on January 30, have urged the public to understand the context in which Usmani was speaking when he said that the current-day Hindus are rotten. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Elgar organisers back Usmani; BJP demands action against them

By Shalaka Shinde
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Elgar organisers on Sunday issued a statement showing vehement support to Usmani (23), an activist and a student of Aligarh Muslim University in light of two cases registered against him - one in Pune and one in Lucknow
HT Image
pune news

Varandha ghat to remain closed for repairs from February 10

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:36 PM IST
The Varandha ghat on Bhor-Mahad road will remain closed from February 10 to April 30, 2021, for landslide prevention work
HT Image
pune news

PCMC to implement “pay and park” policy at six zones from March 1

By Jigar Hindocha
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:36 PM IST
PUNE The “pay and park” policy has got a green signal from the standing committee and the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will implement the same in six different zones from March 1
HT Image
pune news

Hadapsar-Swargate BRTS project fails to make headway

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:35 PM IST
PUNE Almost fourteen years after it was launched the Swargate-Hadapsar (5
According to the data from the Pune district health office, since January 16 when the first Covid-19 vaccination drive was started, a total of 280 AEFI incidents were reported of which one was serious and required hospitalisation and was reported from Pune rural. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
pune news

No AEFI incidents reported during Covid-19 vaccination for past five days in Pune district

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:29 PM IST
The district administration has been reporting zero adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) incidents post Covid-19 vaccination among beneficiaries since the past five days
Patwardhan is set to return to Pune and continue his research in Ayurveda and also plans to be involved at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) as a distinguished faculty. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
pune news

Patwardhan resigns as UGC vice-chairman, to continue research in Pune

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:27 PM IST
Earlier, before joining the UGC, Patwardhan was a biomedical researcher and professor of health sciences at SPPU
Earlier the vaccination sites were restricted by the government of Maharashtra but now with more sites available, the PMC would begin the vaccination drive for its FLWs too. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
pune news

Pune civic body to start Covid-19 vaccination for frontline workers, civic staff to be first beneficiaries

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:24 PM IST
Since Wednesday as of Saturday, 1,046 frontline workers have been vaccinated with Covishield or Covaxin
According to the complainants, despite objections being raised by the vigilance department of the civic body, the cleaning contract bills were processed. (Hindustan Times)
pune news

Opposition attacks Pune civic body administration over inflated Covid care centre cleaning bills

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:20 PM IST
PMC additional commissioner solid waste management department Kunal Khemnar has ordered that bills will not be sanctioned until an inquiry is completed
Avantika Narale (HT PHOTO)
pune news

36th National Junior Athletic Championship: Narale wins 100m gold

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:20 PM IST
Narale took 11.98 seconds to top the podium ahead of Jeevanji Deepthi of Telangana (12.07) seconds followed by Sudeshna Shiva, Satara (12.11 seconds).
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (second from left) during a press conference at Apte road, Deccan in Pune, India, on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Existing metro routes to continue to get central funding: Javadekar

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:18 PM IST
Javadekar, who hails from Pune, clarified that city’s name did not find mention in the February 1 Union budget as there was no proposal sent by the state government.
Metro station at Sant Tukaramnagar in Pimpri. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Sant Tukaramnagar, Pune’s first metro station, completed

By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:16 PM IST
Pune metro is supposed to start commercial operations on a six kilometre stretch from PCMC to Phugewadi and Sant Tukaramnagar is one of the stations on the route.
Ongoing metro work in front of SNDT college, Kothrud in Pune. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Monday Musings: Blaming Centre is futile when proposals of metro haven’t moved forward

By Yogesh Joshi, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:14 PM IST
The NCP and Congress have been highlighting Centre’s apparent apathy towards Pune and the rest of Maharashtra
