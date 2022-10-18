Home / Cities / Pune News / No challans to be issued during Diwali: Chandrakant Patil

No challans to be issued during Diwali: Chandrakant Patil

Published on Oct 18, 2022

District guardian minister and president of the district planning committee Chandrakant Patil, has ordered Pune traffic police not to take action against traffic rule violators for the next fifteen days (till November 1) during Diwali

District guardian minister and president of the district planning committee Chandrakant Patil (C) during a meeting in Pune. (HT PHOTO)
“The issue of traffic jams is critical in the city. Don’t waste time in taking action against people, instead, counsel them on traffic rules,” Patil said while addressing the media on the side lines of the district planning committee meeting at the district collectorate.

Patil further added that L&T company had suggested a plan for traffic improvement which is aimed at constructing underpasses and flyovers.

Sign out