No parking zones in Deccan, Chaturshringi key to smooth traffic flow

In order to ensure smooth traffic from the Deccan traffic department has made the 300-metre road, from Chaitrali Co Op Housing Society Limited to Kshitij Bungalow (Jakatdar Path Road) as a no parking zone on both sides. This will ensure smooth traffic flow on Pashan-Sus bridge.

As per the information given by Chatturshrungi traffic division, right turn is prohibited on the road from Pashan to Sus near Sus Bridge. Instead, commuters will now have to use the road from societies along the Pune-Bangalore highway, cross the Sus bridge and turn right at 200 metres and take the Nanavare subway to the desired destination.

Similar on Pashan Road to reach Satara, motorists should take a left turn from Sai Chowk Pashan, proceed via Sutarwadi - Pashan to the desired destination.

“If citizens have any suggestions in this regard, they can inform the Deputy Commissioner of Police by February 25. The final orders will be taken after considering the suggestions and objections of the citizens,” said Vijay Kumar Magar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic).

Pune City Transport Department has informed that these orders will not apply to essential service vehicles like fire brigade, police vehicles, ambulances.