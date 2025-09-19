No repeated paperwork for professional course scholarships: Minister

Pune: Higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday directed officials to retain the documents submitted by students during the admission process as valid until the completion of the course. He said that as income certificates and personal details of candidates are already verified online and offline by the State Common Entrance Test Cell and the Directorate of Technical Education, the information will be treated as final for scholarship purposes. Mumbai, India - August 1, 2017: BJP MLA Chandrakant Patil arrives at Vidhan Bhavan for Monsoon Assembly session in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, August 1, 2017. (Photo by Kunal Patil/Hindustan Times) (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

The minister gave the instruction at a review meeting held to improve the scholarship disbursement process for students from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Economically Weaker Sections, and other socially and educationally disadvantaged groups. He said departments must integrate systems to streamline scholarship disbursement and avoid repeated submissions of documents.

Currently, students admitted outside the centralised admission process are required to upload documents on the MahaDBT portal for scholarship claims.

To ensure timely distribution of funds, the minister proposed developing a new scholarship disbursement system on the lines of the state government’s payroll system.