No significant drop in minimum temperature in Pune till December 18

Repeated moisture incursion and lack of cool northerly winds are resulting in continuous above-normal temperatures in the city. As per the latest prediction, the city is unlikely to experience a significant drop in both minimum and maximum temperature in the upcoming days, and the minimum temperature is likely to remain between 14 - 17 degrees Celsius. Pune city has not seen a significant level of chill since the start of the winter season this year. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Typically, November marks the start of the winter season as the state begins to receive cool northerly winds, and the season gradually intensifies in December, extending until January and mid-February. As a result, temperatures begin to dip below average levels by up to 10 degrees Celsius beginning in November.

However, the city has not seen a significant level of chill since the start of the winter season this year. Except for two days when the minimum temperature was recorded below normal, temperatures in November have been above average. On November 16, a below-normal temperature of 14.4 degrees Celsius was reported at Shivajinagar. Within 24 hours, however, the temperature had returned to normal.

During the first ten days of December, temperatures were also above average. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature will remain above normal until at least December 18.

Vineet Kumar, a former researcher at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), told Hindustan Times over the phone, “Pune is recording above normal minimum temperature due to a lot of moisture incursion repeatedly from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea which is leading to frequent cloudy skies and enhanced moisture reduces the outgoing long wave radiation which results in higher temperature. Also, the lack of cool northerly winds over Pune is one of the reasons why the minimum temperature is so high.”

The researcher also said in his tweet that the average minimum temperature recorded in Pune this year for the first ten days of December is 16.4 degrees Celsius, which is 2.5 degrees Celsius higher than the same period last year.

Foggy mornings

Currently, moisture is incurring to the central part of the country including Maharashtra from the South Peninsular India. At the same time, the northerly cool winds coming into the state are not strong enough. As a result, although there will be a clear sky over the state in the upcoming week, the moisture along with cool northerly winds will increase in fog-like situations in the city. The city witnessed fog during the morning and in the evening hours, said Jyoti Sonar, senior meteorologist, IMD, Pune.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature recorded at Shivajinagar was 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded as 15.3 degrees Celsius. Both these readings are at the above-normal level by 1-4 degrees Celsius.