No water supply in Kalyaninagar, Vishrantwadi on Thursday

Owing to planned water pipeline connection work on the Bhama Askhed project, parts of the city will have no water supply on coming Thursday, February 29. The PMC water department issued a circular in this regard, stating, “Kalyaninagar, Vishranwadi, Kalas, Yerawada, Sanjay Park, Ramwadi and Shastrinagar areas would not have water supply on Thursday, February 29.” Owing to planned water pipeline connection work on the Bhama Askhed project, parts of the city will have no water supply on coming Thursday, February 29. (HT PHOTO)

This is mostly due to the newly constructed pipeline’s connection to the main water supply network, as well as maintenance work on the Thakarshi tank. Furthermore, a few areas may receive water with low pressure on Friday, March 1.