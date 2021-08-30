Home / Cities / Pune News / No water supply in Pune city on September 2
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

No water supply in Pune city on September 2

PUNE: Areas across the city will have no water supply on Thursday (September 2) as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has planned repair works at all water treatment plants
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 30, 2021 08:00 PM IST

PUNE: Areas across the city will have no water supply on Thursday (September 2) as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has planned repair works at all water treatment plants.

According to a PMC water department press statement, electric related maintenance work will be carried out at all treatment plants on Thursday and there will be low pressure water supply on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.