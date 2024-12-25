Menu Explore
Wednesday, Dec 25, 2024
No water supply on Thursday

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 25, 2024 05:56 AM IST

पुणे महानगर पालिका ने 26 दिसंबर 2024 को शहर के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में पानी की आपूर्ति बाधित करने की घोषणा की है।

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced a planned water supply disruption for various areas across the city on Thursday, December 26, 2024. According to civic officials, the water supply will be stopped for the installation of a 450 mm butterfly valve on the pipeline of the Parvati MLR tank at Harkanagar, Bhawani Peth. The work will also involve connecting a 300 mm diameter pipe to a 500 mm pipe under the same water supply scheme.

Additionally, on Friday, 27th December 2024, the water supply may be restored with a delay in the morning and at a lower pressure. (HT PHOTO)
Additionally, on Friday, 27th December 2024, the water supply may be restored with a delay in the morning and at a lower pressure. (HT PHOTO)

The water supply will remain fully suspended in the affected areas for the entire day on Thursday. Additionally, on Friday, 27th December 2024, the water supply may be restored with a delay in the morning and at a lower pressure.

