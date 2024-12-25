No water supply on Thursday

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced a planned water supply disruption for various areas across the city on Thursday, December 26, 2024. According to civic officials, the water supply will be stopped for the installation of a 450 mm butterfly valve on the pipeline of the Parvati MLR tank at Harkanagar, Bhawani Peth. The work will also involve connecting a 300 mm diameter pipe to a 500 mm pipe under the same water supply scheme. Additionally, on Friday, 27th December 2024, the water supply may be restored with a delay in the morning and at a lower pressure. (HT PHOTO)

