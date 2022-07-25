Normal rainfall in store for Pune district from July 29 to August 4: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said rainfall from July 29 to August 4 will be normal for Central Maharashtra which includes Pune district. Rainfall in Konkan and Goa and Vidarbha may be below normal, said officials.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD, Pune, said that the extended range forecast for July 29 to August 4, shows that rainfall in central Maharashtra and Marathwada is likely to be near normal.

“The average rainfall for August in the monsoon season for all parts of Maharashtra is on the higher side. However, the models so far depict that as August starts, the rains for some parts of Maharashtra may be around normal. For Central Maharashtra and Marathwada, rainfall will be near normal till August 4. However, for Konkan and Goa and Vidarbha, the rainfall was below normal. Rainfall forecast for the rest of the month will be issued very soon,” said Kashyapi.

IMD will issue the forecast for the rest of August by the end of July month.

From July 29 to August 4, weather department officials said that the monsoon trough is very likely to be north of its normal position during most days of the week.

According to the weather department, Pune city may receive light rainfall on July 25 and ghat regions around Pune may report isolated heavy rainfall. After July 25, the city and ghat regions do not have any warnings till July 30.

“Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Konkan and Goa, Central Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Marathwada till July 26,” said IMD officials.

Meanwhile, Pune on Sunday reported cloudy weather throughout the day and light rainfall. Shivajinagar, Pashan, Lohegaon and Magarpatta reported less than one-millimetre rainfall. Lavale reported no rainfall whereas Chinchwad reported one-millimetre rainfall.