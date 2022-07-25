Normal rainfall in store for Pune district from July 29 to August 4: IMD
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said rainfall from July 29 to August 4 will be normal for Central Maharashtra which includes Pune district. Rainfall in Konkan and Goa and Vidarbha may be below normal, said officials.
Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD, Pune, said that the extended range forecast for July 29 to August 4, shows that rainfall in central Maharashtra and Marathwada is likely to be near normal.
“The average rainfall for August in the monsoon season for all parts of Maharashtra is on the higher side. However, the models so far depict that as August starts, the rains for some parts of Maharashtra may be around normal. For Central Maharashtra and Marathwada, rainfall will be near normal till August 4. However, for Konkan and Goa and Vidarbha, the rainfall was below normal. Rainfall forecast for the rest of the month will be issued very soon,” said Kashyapi.
IMD will issue the forecast for the rest of August by the end of July month.
From July 29 to August 4, weather department officials said that the monsoon trough is very likely to be north of its normal position during most days of the week.
According to the weather department, Pune city may receive light rainfall on July 25 and ghat regions around Pune may report isolated heavy rainfall. After July 25, the city and ghat regions do not have any warnings till July 30.
“Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Konkan and Goa, Central Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Marathwada till July 26,” said IMD officials.
Meanwhile, Pune on Sunday reported cloudy weather throughout the day and light rainfall. Shivajinagar, Pashan, Lohegaon and Magarpatta reported less than one-millimetre rainfall. Lavale reported no rainfall whereas Chinchwad reported one-millimetre rainfall.
-
Peshwa-era Katraj lake drowns in filth and garbage
The Peshwa-era Katraj lake is showing dismal signs of desolation due to lack of regular maintenance and upkeep by the Pune Municipal Corporation. Currently, a large number of plastic bottles are seen floating on the lake waters along with thick sewage waste with no cleaning in sight. The drainage department has been assigned the task of regular upkeep and cleaning but they were least bothered to look into the civic grievances, local residents alleged.
-
Nigerian national arrested for selling drugs in Pune
The Pune police has arrested a Nigerian national for selling drugs worth ₹12 lakh from Bremen chowk Aundh area of Pune city, said officials on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Chukwimeka Kennedy Enyakora (44) resident of Khadki and hails from Lagos, Nigeria. Police teams searched accused and found Mephedrone drug in his possession. The police seized 82.54 grams of banned drugs of worth ₹12 lakh.
-
Pune police arrest 2 bike lifters, 6 KTM motorcycles recovered
A probe into the theft of mobile phones in Chakan area of the Pimpri-Chinchwad has helped the police arrest a man who was allegedly on a vehicle theft spree. According to officials, Kanipnath Balaji Dhakane registered a case of mobile theft from his residence. During investigation, police found that three similar cases have been reported in residential complex Police said that the accused were using KTM motorcycles for stealing phones.
-
BHU signs MoU with Jain Education Institutes Support
Banaras Hindu University signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jain Education Institutes Support, a not-for-profit trust in New Delhi. As part of the MoU, BHU will receive a donation of Rs 1.05 crores to set up the Bhagwan Shreyasnath Jain Study Fund. The Jain Education Institutes Support is instituted by eminent people including Dr Jasvant Modi, Shri Harshad Shah, Dr Sulekh Jain, Dr Shugan C Jain and others.
-
Seepage at new Katraj tunnel due to illegal constructions, experts from Japan say
PUNE A technical team from Japan which visited the city on July 22 (Friday) to review the work of the six-lane Khambatki tunnel on national highway 4 (NH-4), also visited the new Kartaj tunnel at Shindewadi (NH-4)and it was found that the tunnel has developed seepages due to illegal constructions over it. After that incident, various illegal structures were demolished, however, after nine years many constructions have come up again near the highway and tunnel.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics