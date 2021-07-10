Not enough vaccine doses to meet demand in Pune: Ajit Pawar

The district guardian minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday that the vaccine supply by the Centre is not sufficient. He also pointed out that though Pune district achieved the milestone of 50 lakh inoculations this week, the vaccination centres were closed for two days because of a vaccine shortage.

He also asserted that it is essential to follow the Covid-19 norms even after taking two vaccine doses.

“Pune district has crossed the milestone of 50 lakh vaccine doses. There are a total of 814 vaccination centres in the district. For the last two days, all our centres have been closed because of the shortage of vaccines and vaccine doses may come on Saturday. The administration is well prepared for the vaccination drive, but the supply of vaccines from the Centre is not in the proportion of the requirement,” said Pawar.

“They (Central government) had said that vaccine production would increase after June-end and all the states will get vaccines. But currently, this is not the situation,” said Pawar.

He also added that people should not become complacent in following the Covid-19 norms after taking two doses. “People should not stop wearing a mask after taking two vaccine doses. There have been cases where fully vaccinated people have got the infection. So I would like to request all that even if you are fully vaccinated follow the norms,” he said.

Pune district, as of Thursday, touched the 5 million mark for a vaccination with at least one dose, across the district. Of the coverage, 91.86 per cent is by Covishield, whereas Covaxin makes up for 8.09 per cent in the district. Sputnik V has 0.05 per cent usage in the district.