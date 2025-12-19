Nothing missing from municipal commissioner’s bungalow: PMC

PUNE: The Pune municipal administration has submitted an inquiry report stating that no valuable items were missing from the municipal commissioner’s bungalow at Model Colony, contrary to what was alleged by many previously. Pune, India - December 29, 2018: Demonstration of new VVPAT machine to the citizens and representative of political parties by Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram at the collector office along with Monica Singh, district deputy electoral officer and others. in Pune, India, on Saturday, December 29, 2018.-HT photo

Civic activist Vivek Velankar said he received the report on Thursday after pursuing it for over a month. “I had been demanding a copy of the inquiry committee’s report for the past one month. After finally receiving it, I found that the administration has given a clean chit in the alleged theft case. The report states that all valuable items are in place,” he said.

The issue had sparked controversy in August after reports surfaced that several valuables were missing from the bungalow following the transfer of the then municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale, at a time when the new commissioner, Naval Kishore Ram, was yet to take charge of the residence.

At the time, it was alleged that items such as air conditioners, television sets, antique light fittings, coffee machines and other articles were missing from the bungalow. Some municipal staff members had also privately acknowledged that valuables were unaccounted for, but the administration maintained silence on the matter.

In response to the controversy, Ram had appointed an inquiry committee headed by city engineer Prashant Waghmare. According to Velankar, the committee’s report concludes that all listed items were found at the bungalow and that no theft had taken place.

Velankar alleged that the civic administration had initially refused to make the report public. “Only after sustained follow-up did the municipal commissioner’s office hand over a copy of the report to me,” he said. The findings are expected to put to rest speculation surrounding the alleged disappearance of valuables from the commissioner’s official residence, even as questions remain over the initial confusion and lack of clarity from the civic body.