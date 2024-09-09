Notices to 15 engg colleges in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad

The Maharashtra state Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has sent notices to 15 engineering colleges in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad that are taking admissions at the institutional level against the vacant seats before the end of regular rounds of admission (CAP). The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has ordered these colleges to disclose the admission process immediately. If the admission process is conducted irregularly in these colleges, the admissions of the students are likely to be cancelled. Accordingly, the third admission round will end on Monday, September 9. (HT PHOTO)

The state CET Cell conducts the admission process in the engineering colleges of the state. Accordingly, the third admission round will end on Monday, September 9. As per the rules of the admission process, seats remain vacant in colleges after the end of the third round.

“CET Cell has made regulations regarding the implementation of the admission process at the institution level for admission to these seats and has given instructions as per rules. However, engineering colleges have started the admission process even before the end of the CAP round, flouting the CET cell norms. It has been accused of admitting students with low marks through massive financial transactions. In this regard, joint secretary Kalpesh Yadav filed a complaint with the CET Cell of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad engineering colleges through Yuva Sena,” said a senior education officer on condition of anonymity.

According to this complaint, the commissioner of the CET cell, Dilip Sardesai, and the director of the directorate of technical education Dr Vinod Mohitkar were asked to take action. Accordingly, the officer of the Pune Divisional Office of DTE Dattatray Jadhav has sent a notice to the principals of 15 engineering colleges and ordered them to send an immediate disclosure. It has been mentioned in the order that serious consideration should be given to the fact that if the institution is admitted illegally, the relevant admissions will be cancelled. Therefore, the action taken by CET cell and DTE on these colleges has been noticed.

The institutes that have been served notices are DY Patil College of Engineering, Akurdi, DY Patil Institute of Engineering and Management Research, Akurdi, DY Patil Institute of Technology, Pimpri, Ajinkya DY Patil School of Engineering and Management, Lohgaon, Indira College of Engineering and Management, Pune Vidyarthi Griha’s College of Engineering and Technology, Pune, Dhole Patil College of Engineering, Wagholi, Genba Sopanrao Moze College of Engineering, Wagholi, Genba Sopanrao Moze College of Engineering, Balewadi, Marathwada Mitra Mandal College of Engineering, Karvenagar and others.