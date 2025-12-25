Search
Thu, Dec 25, 2025
Now Aadhar & APAAR ID mandatory for CET 2026

ByKimaya Boralkar
Published on: Dec 25, 2025 03:06 am IST

The online application process for CET 2026 will begin shortly on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has made Aadhar card and APAAR ID (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry) mandatory for all CET examinations from 2026, including the MHT-CET. CET commissioner Dilip Sardesai said, “Students must ensure that all required documents are updated well in advance to avoid difficulties during the application process.”

The online application process for CET 2026 will begin shortly on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. All candidates must possess a valid Aadhar (UIDAI) card, with personal details such as name, date of birth, photograph, address, father’s name and mobile number correctly updated and matching their Class 10 certificate. The mobile number linked to Aadhar must be active. In addition to Aadhar, candidates are required to generate and submit their APAAR ID, a unique 12-digit academic identification number used to maintain the students’ academic records.The CET Cell has clarified that the APAAR ID is compulsory for all candidates applying for CET 2026.

For candidates applying under the persons with disabilities (PwDs) category, submission of a disability certificate issued by the competent authority or a Unique Disability ID (UDID) card, if available, is mandatory. PwD candidates have been advised to obtain the UDID card.

PwD candidates eligible for a scribe must submit details of two scribes while filling the online application.

