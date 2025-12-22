PUNE: Now DPR for a new Pune-Mumbai expressway approved

The Pune-Mumbai commute is set to reduce dramatically to just 90 minutes with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) approving the detailed project report (DPR) for a new expressway between the two cities. The ambitious infrastructure project, estimated to cost around ₹15,000 crore, is expected to significantly decongest the existing Mumbai-Pune Expressway (e-way) and improve regional connectivity across western Maharashtra.

The proposed eight-lane expressway will be capable of handling nearly 3 lakh vehicles daily and will be seamlessly linked to Mumbai’s Atal Setu and Pune’s proposed Ring Road. Officials say that the new corridor will not only benefit daily commuters between Pune and Mumbai but will also accelerate long-distance travel towards Bengaluru by forming a critical segment of the Pune-Bengaluru greenfield corridor.

Sanjay Kadam, project director, NHAI Pune, said, “The existing Pune-Mumbai e-way has reached saturation due to a sharp rise in traffic volume, leading to congestion, delays, and safety concerns. This new expressway is being planned as a high-capacity alternative that will ensure smoother, faster and safer travel. Once operational, commuters will be able to cover the distance in around 90 minutes under normal traffic conditions.”

Kadam further explained that the route has been aligned to support major logistics and transport hubs. “The expressway will start near Atal Setu, connect Navi Mumbai International Airport and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) and pass through the Sahyadri range using a network of tunnels and elevated bridges before terminating at Shivare in Bhor taluka. By linking directly with Pune’s Ring Road, vehicles heading towards Satara, Kolhapur, and Bengaluru will bypass Pune city entirely,” he said.

Those who commute frequently on the existing e-way have welcomed the announcement, citing daily struggles with traffic snarls and unpredictable delays. Amit Dengale, a businessman who travels weekly between Pune and Mumbai, said, “What used to be a two-hour drive now often stretches to three or even four hours, especially during weekends or after an accident. Landslides during the monsoon make it even worse. A new expressway is badly needed, and if it truly reduces travel time to 90 minutes, it will be a huge relief for professionals like us.”

Echoing similar sentiments, transport operator Ramesh Jadhav, who regularly drives heavy vehicles on the route, said that congestion has become a serious operational challenge. “Heavy vehicles get stuck for hours whenever there is a breakdown or an accident on the current expressway. This new road will divert long-distance and freight traffic which will improve safety and save fuel, time, and money for transporters,” he said.

According to NHAI officials, construction of the expressway is expected to begin soon after completion of the DPR formalities, with a targeted completion timeline of three years since the start of work. Once operational, the project is expected to play a key role in easing congestion, boosting economic activity, and transforming intercity travel across Maharashtra.