Now, Pune RTO squads to restrain private tourist buses from charging exorbitant fares

With private tourist buses having already started raising their fares exorbitantly ahead of the Ganpati festival, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has started a drive wherein special squads will be deployed at private tourist bus starting points to keep tabs on the fares being charged by these buses. According to the Motor Vehicles Act, private tourist buses can only increase their fares by 1.5 times the normal fares of Maharashtra State Regional Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses. However, these buses take advantage of the heavy rush of passengers ahead of the festive season every year and raise their fares exceedingly.

Private tourist buses have already started raising their fares exorbitantly ahead of the Ganpati festival (HT FILE PHOTO)

Pune regional transport officer Sanjeev Bhor said, “The state government has already fixed the rates per kilometre of travel for private buses and other vehicles. They should follow the rules and regulations; anyone found violating the norms will face strict action. We appeal to all the private players that they should not charge more than 1.5 times the rates of MSRTC buses as per the state government’s instructions.”

“We will be deploying squads at all private tourist bus parking lots, the starting points of these buses around the city, and boards will be displayed warning private buses against charging the passengers high fares. If anyone is still found doing so, action will be taken against the private tourist bus agency in question,” Bhor said.

Krushna Hengre, a passenger, said, “Every year, I return to my hometown in Nagpur for the Ganpati festival for which one of the private tourist bus owners quoted a fare of ₹3,500 which is not affordable. Even the trains are going full. I prefer to stay back in Pune and travel when the fares fall next month.”