Now, Pune traffic police to work till 2 am to reduce congestion
PUNE In order to streamline traffic movement, ease congestion and control over speeding vehicles, the officials from the traffic branch of Pune city police will work in three shifts till 2 am.
Speaking to Hindustan Times, commissioner of police Amitabh Gupta said, “Officials have been instructed to work in three shifts to reduce traffic congestion in the city at night. Accordingly, planning has been done by the traffic branch and night traffic regulation has started.”
In order to reduce road accidents during the night, we have come up with this initiative, he added.
Due to increasing vehicles and the party culture, some major roads require stringent traffic control. Considering this, the police commissioner has extended duty hours of cops. As per new duty schedule,officials will have to work in three shifts till 2 am.
Earlier, the officials were on duty till 9 pm. Initially, the traffic officials in the crowded areas like Jungli Maharaj road, Koregaon Park, Swargate, Baner, Kothrud, Market Yard and Chatuhshrungi divisions will have to work at night.
In most areas, the manual signal system is operational after 10 pm when there are less vehicles on the roads. However, automatic signals are active at Koregaon Park, University chowk, Swargate, Jungali Maharaj road and some other congested areas till 1 am. Therefore, the officers will have to work in three shifts to speed up the traffic regulation.
