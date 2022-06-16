Home / Cities / Pune News / Now, Pune traffic police to work till 2 am to reduce congestion
pune news

Now, Pune traffic police to work till 2 am to reduce congestion

PUNE In order to streamline traffic movement, ease congestion and control over speeding vehicles, the officials from the traffic branch of Pune city police will work in three shifts till 2 am
In order to streamline traffic movement, ease congestion and control over speeding vehicles, the officials from the traffic branch of Pune city police will work in three shifts till 2 am. (HT FILE PHOTO)
In order to streamline traffic movement, ease congestion and control over speeding vehicles, the officials from the traffic branch of Pune city police will work in three shifts till 2 am. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jun 16, 2022 05:26 PM IST
Copy Link
ByShrinivas Deshpande

PUNE In order to streamline traffic movement, ease congestion and control over speeding vehicles, the officials from the traffic branch of Pune city police will work in three shifts till 2 am.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, commissioner of police Amitabh Gupta said, “Officials have been instructed to work in three shifts to reduce traffic congestion in the city at night. Accordingly, planning has been done by the traffic branch and night traffic regulation has started.”

In order to reduce road accidents during the night, we have come up with this initiative, he added.

Due to increasing vehicles and the party culture, some major roads require stringent traffic control. Considering this, the police commissioner has extended duty hours of cops. As per new duty schedule,officials will have to work in three shifts till 2 am.

Earlier, the officials were on duty till 9 pm. Initially, the traffic officials in the crowded areas like Jungli Maharaj road, Koregaon Park, Swargate, Baner, Kothrud, Market Yard and Chatuhshrungi divisions will have to work at night.

In most areas, the manual signal system is operational after 10 pm when there are less vehicles on the roads. However, automatic signals are active at Koregaon Park, University chowk, Swargate, Jungali Maharaj road and some other congested areas till 1 am. Therefore, the officers will have to work in three shifts to speed up the traffic regulation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out