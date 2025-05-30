Now retired soldiers to train schoolchildren as part of ‘Happy Saturday’

PUNE: While the state school education department has already launched the ‘Happy Saturday’ initiative to foster holistic development of school students across Maharashtra, the department will now get retired soldiers to voluntarily participate in training schoolchildren using their discipline, leadership qualities, patriotism and commitment to social service. “This initiative is expected to make a meaningful contribution to nation-building,” state school education minister Dada Bhuse had said a couple of days ago when he was in Pune. State school education department will get retired soldiers to voluntarily participate in training schoolchildren as part of ’Happy Saturday’ initiative. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The minister had emphasised that this initiative would allow retired soldiers to play an active role in shaping the future of students by sharing their experiences and life lessons. “Through this programme, schools will be able to conduct various activities such as military-style drills, physical training sessions, visits to historical sites and war museums, inspirational lectures, and educational films. These engagements aim to instil discipline, a sense of national unity, and social responsibility among students,” Bhuse had said.

Approximately 5,000 soldiers retire in the state each year. The government plans to prepare a list of selected, qualified, retired soldiers from each district who are willing to contribute voluntarily. A detailed framework for implementing the programme is currently being put in place. This initiative is expected to benefit both rural and urban students by providing them with a foundational understanding of military life and values.

Initially, a pilot will be implemented in select schools with plans for statewide implementation following assessment of the pilot. Bhuse described the initiative as a proud step for Maharashtra, marking the beginning of a mission to sow the seeds of national service in students during their school years and to build a strong, responsible nation for the future.

Ritika Deshmukh, a parent from Pune whose son studies in class 7, said, “As a parent, I feel incredibly hopeful about this new ‘Happy Saturday’ programme. In today’s world, where children are often absorbed in digital distractions, learning directly from retired soldiers will bring a much-needed sense of discipline, purpose, and real-world values. Who better to inspire our children than these soldiers who have served the nation with courage and selflessness. I believe this experience will not only teach my son about patriotism and leadership but also help him grow into a more responsible and resilient individual. This is more than just a school activity; it is an investment in or children’s character.”