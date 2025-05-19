Now surveillance to identify source of selenium that led to hair- and nail- loss across Buldhana

After mysterious hair- and nail- loss was reported in Buldhana between December 2024 and April 2025 and subsequent testing of foodgrain, water and soil samples revealed elevated selenium levels as the likely cause of this anomaly, the state health department has now started surveillance to identify the source of selenium that led to the hair- and nail- loss among people in the district. Furthermore, patients visiting healthcare facilities across the district are being monitored for similar symptoms, officials said on Sunday. Patients visiting healthcare facilities across the district are being monitored for similar symptoms, officials said on Sunday. (HT)

According to officials, as many as 297 cases of mysterious hair loss were reported between December 2024 and February 2025 in 18 villages of Buldhana. Later in mid-April 2025, nail loss was reported in 76 out of the 297 cases. These cases were reported in Kathora, Kalwad, Shegaon, Machhindrakhed and Nandora villages of Buldhana, among others.

Thereafter, health officials took samples of wheat, rice and jowar from local grocery shops and the public distribution system (PDS) in these villages as well as samples of soil and water and sent the same for testing to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur, Dr Babita Kamlapurkar, joint director of health services, informed. The reports received from AIIMS confirmed elevated levels of selenium in these samples as the likely cause of both the hair- and nail- loss. Elevated levels of selenium were also found in blood and hair samples by a team of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Last month, a team of health officials helmed by Dr Kamlapurkar visited Buldhana and visited the homes of affected persons for two days. Additionally, a team of central health experts also visited Buldhana last month. The surveillance has now started identifying the sources of selenium apart from monitoring old cases and identifying new cases, officials said.

Dr Kamlapurkar confirmed that the reason behind the mysterious hair- and nail- loss is the presence of high levels of selenium. “We have started the surveillance to monitor water and foodgrains such as wheat, rice and jowar consumed by the villagers in these affected villages. Water and foodgrain samples will be collected and tested at regular intervals. Also, soil and water samples have been taken from farms in Buldhana and sent for testing,” she said.

Dr Amol Gite, district health officer, Buldhana district, informed that no new cases have been reported in the district. However, the surveillance has been started in 18 villages and patients are being monitored across the district to identify similar cases.

“The surveillance will continue till further orders are issued by the state government. We are yet to identify the source of selenium in the affected persons,” Dr Gite said.