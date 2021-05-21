Number of Covid deaths in Pune down in the second wave: admin

Pune: As per the district administration’s information, in comparison with the first wave, Pune district saw fewer Covid deaths in the second wave compared to a surge in the number of positives. The administration also claimed that the number of tests for Covid has also increased in the second wave in the district.

As per the comparison, Pune saw 8,818 deaths during the first wave between March 20 and November 20, and 6,488 deaths during the second wave between February 21 and May 20. The overall case fatality rate (CFR) in the first wave went up 2.4, while during the second wave it dropped to 1.5.

While the number of deaths stayed low during the second wave, the data also showed that the number of maximum active cases during the second wave was much higher, more than double, of that of the first wave. While the first wave saw its peak on September 20 when the number of cases touched 57,298, on April 18 the cases crossed over 0.1 million.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, Covid-19 advisor to Maharashtra said, “We knew that the newer strain which could have possibly resulted in the second wave surge was not as deadly as the first wave strain. Although it does spread faster it leads to fewer complications. However, this does not mean that it is to be taken lightly, if the number of infections rises, in proportion the number of deaths among those most vulnerable might also go up.”