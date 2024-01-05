Nutritional deficiencies cause of infertility among cattle: Experts

PUNE In December last year, the animal husbandry department conducted a ten-day camp in rural parts of the Pune district to address fertility issues among cattle, identifying nutritional deficiencies as a cause of concern. Ten-day camp by animal husbandry department at rural parts of Pune district identified nutritional deficiencies cause of infertility among cattle. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Over 26,000 cattle including cows, buffalo, and other animals were examined during the camp, said officials.

The department highlighted that cattle need to be provided with food containing multivitamins and protein throughout the year not only in the time when they are breeding.

Arun Parihar, district deputy commissioner, animal husbandry department, said, “The department has conducted 1,892 camps at 1,888 villages in Pune district. These camps were set up between December 19 and 31 and at least 26,260 cattle have been checked in this camp. The priority was given to infertility issues among the cattle.”

“During the check-up, the veterinarian found that around 70% of cattle are suffering from nutritional deficiencies which is one of the major causes of infertility issues in these cattle,” he said.

“Infections in the uterus and lack of blood supply to the genital areas are among the other causes that resulted in infertility among the cattle. The tests were conducted on the ground and appropriate medication was started for those who required intervention. Some critical cases or cases where sonography is required were referred to the concerned authorities,” said Parihar.

Infertile castles are one of the major concerns among farmers and people doing allied farming business in the district. This not only affects the dairy and farming sector but also creates a threat to the cattle population. Therefore considering the seriousness of this issue, the department recently conducted a camp to treat the infertility issues in the cattle.

Parihar said, “Many times the cattle are not provided with balanced food, and are only given the fodder which does not fulfil the nutrient demand in the cattle.”

“Nowadays, balanced food is only given at the time when the animal is about to conceive, which is not good for the overall health of that animal, and results in nutrition deficiency. Therefore it is necessary to give mineral supplements and a balanced diet to animals throughout the year,” he said.