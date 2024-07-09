Offense registered against 5 minors for illegal entry into the reserve forest area on Vetal Hill

On Sunday, July 7, the Pune Forest Department registered an offence against five minors for entering the reserve forest area of Vetal Tekdi, misbehaving with people who had come there for a walk, and disturbing the wildlife in the forest area. The offence was registered under section 26 (1) of the Indian Forest Act 1927 and the department is in the process of preparing a chargesheet against the minors. Moreover, the minors also entered the water body in the mining area. (HT PHOTO)

Pradip Sankpal, range forest officer, Bhamburda Range, said, “At around 7.15 pm on Sunday, our forest guards were patrolling the reserve forest area of Vetal Tekdi when they learned that five minors, riding three bikes, had entered the reserve forest area. These minors were arguing and misbehaving with other people who had come for a walk, and were disturbing the wildlife by honking loudly. Moreover, the minors also entered the water body in the mining area. The forest guards immediately reached the spot and detained all five accused for inquiry.”

“In the preliminary inquiry, the officials learned that all the accused were college-going students. The forest department registered an offence against the students under the Indian Forest Act and they will be penalised in accordance with the appropriate sections,” Sankpal said.

“Around 100 hectares on Vetal Tekdi is reserved under the Indian Forest Act and vehicles are not allowed in the area. The area is demarcated by a boundary wall. Apart from that, entry is strictly prohibited in the mining area. If anyone is found violating the rules, the department is well within its rights to take strict action against them. Citizens too can inform the department about any such acts on the helpline number 1926,” Sankpal said.

Vetal Tekdi has several issues ranging from tree razing to encroachment to visitor safety. Citizens who regularly visit the area have raised concerns over various issues and demanded strong action from the authorities.

Sanjay Date, a visitor, said, “I visit the hill on a regular basis particularly to observe butterflies. Although I never come across people who ride two-wheelers in the forest area, there are many other issues that need to be addressed. Many a time, liquor bottles are seen littering the forest areas. Some people are seen enjoying bonfires that could lead to forest fires. Waste management is another issue that the hill faces. Hence, all these issues need to be addressed.”